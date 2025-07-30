Alldigi Tech Announces Segment Reclassification and Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Alldigi Tech Ltd ( (IN:ALLDIGI) ) is now available.

Alldigi Tech Limited has announced several key updates following its board meeting on July 30, 2025. The company is reclassifying its business segments to better align with industry standards and its holding company’s structure, effective from April 2025. This includes renaming segments and reclassifying ‘HRO Statutory Compliance’ under BPM. Additionally, the board declared an interim dividend of INR 30 per equity share, with a record date set for August 8, 2025. The company also reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, and made amendments to its code for fair disclosure of unpublished price-sensitive information.

More about Alldigi Tech Ltd

Alldigi Tech Limited, formerly known as Allsec Technologies Limited, operates in the technology sector, focusing on Business Process Management (BPM) and Tech & Digital services. The company is aligning its business segments to reflect industry-standard terminology and a shift towards AI-enabled, tech-driven offerings, aiming for better clarity and alignment with its holding company’s reporting structure.

Average Trading Volume: 1,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 15.04B INR

