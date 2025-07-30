Alldigi Tech Announces Business Segment Reclassification and Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alldigi Tech Ltd ( (IN:ALLDIGI) ) has provided an update.

Alldigi Tech Limited announced a reclassification of its business segments to better align with industry standards and its parent company’s reporting structure. This change, effective from April 2025, aims to enhance clarity for analysts, investors, and clients. Additionally, the Board declared an interim dividend of INR 30 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, with payment scheduled by August 18, 2025. The company also reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and amended its code for fair disclosure of unpublished price-sensitive information.

Alldigi Tech Limited, formerly known as Allsec Technologies Limited, operates in the technology sector, focusing on Business Process Management (BPM) and Tech & Digital services. The company is aligning its business segments to reflect industry-standard terminology and enhance clarity for stakeholders.

