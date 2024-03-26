Allarity Therapeutics Granted Extension for Nasdaq Compliance

The latest announcement is out from Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR).

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. has been granted an extension until April 24, 2024, to meet Nasdaq’s compliance requirements for continued listing, specifically concerning the minimum bid price and equity. This development, aimed at investors and those following the financial markets, offers the company additional time to address the standards set by Nasdaq and maintain its position in the market.

