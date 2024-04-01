Allarity Therapeutics Advances Precision Oncology with Stenoparib

The latest announcement is out from Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLR).

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is refocusing its efforts to progress its promising drug candidate, stenoparib, for advanced recurrent ovarian cancer, utilizing its proprietary DRP® platform to select patients most likely to benefit. This strategic move, aimed at streamlining the path to drug registration, underscores the company’s commitment to precision medicine and targeted treatment approaches.

For detailed information about ALLR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.