Allarity Therapeutics Advances Phase 2 Stenoparib Trial

Allarity Therapeutics ( (ALLR) ) has provided an announcement.
On June 27, 2025, Allarity Therapeutics announced the dosing of the second patient in its new Phase 2 trial of stenoparib for advanced ovarian cancer. This trial, targeting patients with limited treatment options, aims to explore stenoparib’s potential as a novel, better-tolerated therapy. The trial also advances Allarity’s DRP® companion diagnostic and evaluates stenoparib’s unique WNT-modulating mechanism, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning by offering a promising alternative to toxic chemotherapies.
According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALLR is a Underperform.
Allarity Therapeutics’ overall stock score is low due to significant financial challenges, including no revenue and consistent operational losses. Technical analysis shows a bearish trend with neutral momentum indicators, while valuation metrics are unfavorable with a negative P/E ratio and no dividend yield. These factors collectively suggest a high-risk investment with limited current appeal.
Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing personalized cancer treatments. The company is dedicated to the development of stenoparib, a novel PARP/tankyrase inhibitor for advanced ovarian cancer patients, utilizing its DRP® technology to create a companion diagnostic for selecting patients who may benefit most from stenoparib. Allarity is headquartered in the U.S. with a research facility in Denmark.
Average Trading Volume: 844,627
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: $15.08M
