Allan Gray Australia Ups Stake in Nufarm Limited

Nufarm Limited has experienced a change in its substantial holdings, with investment manager Allan Gray Australia Pty Ltd increasing its stake from 17.15% to 18.31%. The adjustment in shareholding occurred on October 2, 2024, marking a significant shift since the last report on August 20, 2024. This change reflects Allan Gray Australia’s growing influence in Nufarm’s financial landscape.

