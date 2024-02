Allakos Inc (ALLK) has released an update.

Allakos, Inc. has announced the release of new scientific findings in Allergy journal, showcasing the effectiveness of their compound AK006 in inhibiting various mast cell activation methods. This publication enhances their growing body of preclinical data, suggesting potential implications for the treatment of related conditions.

