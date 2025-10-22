Alkermes to Acquire Avadel Pharmaceuticals for $2.1 Billion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alkermes ( (ALKS) ) has provided an update.

On October 22, 2025, Alkermes announced its agreement to acquire Avadel Pharmaceuticals for up to $2.1 billion, enhancing its presence in the sleep medicine market with Avadel’s product LUMRYZ. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive and will strengthen Alkermes’ commercial portfolio and revenue growth, positioning it as a leader in treatments for sleep and neurological disorders.

The most recent analyst rating on (ALKS) stock is a Buy with a $37.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on ALKS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALKS is a Outperform.

Alkermes receives a strong overall score driven by its robust financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, although valuation is moderate. The absence of significant corporate events does not impact the score.

More about Alkermes

Alkermes is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. Its primary products and services include treatments for central nervous system disorders, with a market focus on sleep medicine and neurological disorders.

Average Trading Volume: 1,896,036

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.11B

