Alkermes plc Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Alkermes plc ( (ALKS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alkermes plc presented to its investors.

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative medicines for neurological disorders, including treatments for alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia, and bipolar I disorder. The company is headquartered in Ireland with additional facilities in Massachusetts and Ohio.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Alkermes plc announced a revenue of $394.2 million and a GAAP net income of $82.8 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.49. The company also raised its financial expectations for the year, reflecting strong performance and strategic growth initiatives.

Key financial highlights included a 32% increase in LYBALVI revenues and a 16% growth in ARISTADA revenues compared to the same quarter last year. VIVITROL revenues also saw a 7% increase. The company reported a strong cash position with $1.14 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and total investments.

Alkermes made significant progress in its development pipeline, notably in its orexin 2 receptor agonist program, with positive data from its phase 2 study of alixorexton in patients with narcolepsy type 1. The company expects to report further results soon and plans to initiate a phase 3 clinical program in early 2026.

Looking ahead, Alkermes remains optimistic about its growth prospects, driven by its strategic initiatives, including the proposed acquisition of Avadel Pharmaceuticals and advancements in its development pipeline. The company aims to strengthen its position as a leader in the treatment of central disorders of hypersomnolence.

