Alkane Resources Upscales Kaiser Deposit Estimates

Alkane Resources Ltd (AU:ALK) has released an update.

Alkane Resources Ltd has announced a significant increase in the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Kaiser Deposit within their Northern Molong Porphyry Project, with a revised total of 3.74Moz AuEq. The update reflects a 15% and 10% increase in gold and copper grades respectively, with the majority of the resource now classified as Indicated. The company is progressing with a scoping study for the Boda District, which shows promising potential for development.

For further insights into AU:ALK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.