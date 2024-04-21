Alkane Resources Begins Production at Roswell

Alkane Resources Ltd (AU:ALK) has released an update.

Alkane Resources Ltd commences its first production stope blast at the Roswell site within its Tomingley Gold Operations, marking a significant transition to production stoping with a planned 23,000 tonnes at 5.2g/t gold. The commencement at Roswell promises to extend the mine’s life and boost production, in line with the company’s production guidance for the current financial year. The site’s development and regulatory approval signal a positive ramp-up in production activities.

