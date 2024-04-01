Alkami Technology CAO Resigns, CFO Assumes Interim Duties

Alkami Technology (ALKT) just unveiled an announcement.

Kristy Ramundi, the Chief Accounting Officer of Alkami Technology, Inc., has resigned to explore new opportunities but will stay on until June 30, 2024, to ensure a smooth transition. Her resignation is not due to any disputes over the company’s operations or financial practices. Bryan Hill, the current CFO, will temporarily take over her duties while the company seeks a permanent replacement. Hill’s background information is detailed in a recent SEC filing and there are no undisclosed arrangements or additional compensation for his interim role.

