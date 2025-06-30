Alkami Technology Appoints Susanna Morgan to Board

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Alkami Technology ( (ALKT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alkami Technology, Inc. announced the appointment of Susanna Morgan to its Board of Directors, effective July 23, 2025. Ms. Morgan, who has extensive experience in finance and technology sectors, will serve as a Class III director and join the Audit Committee. Her appointment follows a formal search by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, which led to an increase in the Board’s size to nine directors. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s governance and operational oversight.

Spark’s Take on ALKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALKT is a Neutral.

Alkami Technology’s overall score reflects strong revenue growth and positive earnings call sentiment as key strengths. Challenges include negative profitability metrics, unattractive valuation, and technical indicators suggesting caution. The retirement of the CFO introduces potential leadership uncertainties.

More about Alkami Technology

