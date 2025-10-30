Alkami Technology Appoints New CFO Amid Strong Q3 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alkami Technology ( (ALKT) ) has provided an update.

Alkami Technology announced the appointment of Cassandra Hudson as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2025, succeeding Bryan Hill who will retire on October 31, 2025. The company also reported strong financial results for the third quarter of 2025, with a 31.5% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, and the successful launch of 13 new financial institutions, indicating a positive trajectory in its market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (ALKT) stock is a Hold with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alkami Technology stock, see the ALKT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ALKT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALKT is a Neutral.

Alkami Technology’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and robust revenue growth, despite challenges in profitability and valuation concerns. The company’s strategic initiatives, such as the MANTL acquisition, contribute positively to its growth outlook. However, the negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield weigh on the valuation score.

To see Spark’s full report on ALKT stock, click here.

More about Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States. The company offers services that enable clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities, focusing on retail and business banking, onboarding and account opening, payment security, and data and marketing solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,341,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.35B

See more insights into ALKT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue