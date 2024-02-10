Alimera Sciences Launches 2024 Equity Inducement Plan

Alimera Sciences (ALIM) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Alimera Sciences, Inc. has launched the 2024 Equity Inducement Plan, approved by its Board of Directors to incentivize new hires with up to 800,000 shares of common stock. This new plan allows the granting of various equity awards, such as stock options and restricted stock units, without requiring stockholder approval, in line with Nasdaq’s inducement award rules. It is specifically designed to attract individuals who are not current employees or directors of the company, offering a significant incentive for joining the Alimera team.

