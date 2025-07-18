Alimak Group to Unveil Strategic Growth Plan at Capital Markets Day

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Alimak Group AB ( (SE:ALIG) ) has provided an update.

Alimak Group has announced its upcoming Capital Markets Day on November 25, 2025, where it will present its strategic growth plan, New Heights 2.0. The event will provide insights into the company’s ambitions for long-term value creation, profitable growth, and its roadmap for achieving financial and sustainability targets, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:ALIG) stock is a Buy with a SEK138.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alimak Group AB stock, see the SE:ALIG Stock Forecast page.

More about Alimak Group AB

Alimak Group is a global leader in sustainable vertical access and working at height solutions, with a presence in over 120 countries. The company offers a wide range of products including elevators, service lifts, hoists, platforms, and building maintenance units, focusing on enhancing safety, productivity, and cost efficiency. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Stockholm, Alimak Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and operates 26 production and assembly facilities across 15 countries, employing approximately 3,000 people.

Average Trading Volume: 58,229

Current Market Cap: SEK16.76B

See more insights into ALIG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue