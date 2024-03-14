Aligos Therapeutics on the Brink: The Urgent Race to Maintain Nasdaq Listing and Avoid Delisting Consequences

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (ALGS) has disclosed a new risk, in the Share Price & Shareholder Rights category.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. faces a significant business risk should it fail to meet Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, particularly maintaining a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share. The company received a warning from Nasdaq, and insufficient action to remedy this could result in delisting, severely affecting stock price and market access. A delisting would likely lead to diminished liquidity and investor interest, and could adversely impact partnerships and capital raising efforts. Hence, it is imperative for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. to address this issue promptly to maintain its Nasdaq listing and avoid the potential negative consequences.

The average ALGS stock price target is $7.00, implying 704.60% upside potential.

