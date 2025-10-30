Align Technology Reports Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Align Technology ( (ALGN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Align Technology presented to its investors.

Align Technology, Inc. is a global medical device company specializing in the design, manufacture, and sale of the Invisalign System, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad CAD/CAM software, which are used in digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry. The company is recognized for its innovative approach in the dental industry, offering advanced solutions for orthodontists and dentists worldwide.

In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Align Technology reported total revenues of $995.7 million, marking a 1.8% increase year-over-year, although a slight decline of 1.7% sequentially. The company highlighted a strong performance in its Clear Aligner segment, with revenues reaching $805.8 million, reflecting a 2.4% year-over-year growth. The results were positively influenced by foreign exchange impacts and exceeded the company’s initial revenue guidance.

Key financial metrics revealed an increase in Clear Aligner volumes, particularly among teens and kids, which saw an 8.3% rise year-over-year. The company’s non-GAAP operating margin stood at 23.9%, surpassing expectations, while the GAAP operating margin was 9.7%, impacted by restructuring and other charges. Align Technology also announced several strategic initiatives, including the launch of ClinCheck Live Plan and new product innovations for iTero Digital Solutions, aimed at enhancing treatment planning and patient experiences.

Despite mixed market conditions in North America, Align Technology’s global presence and diverse product portfolio have provided resilience and growth opportunities. The company continues to focus on driving consumer demand and patient conversion through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions.

Looking ahead, Align Technology expects sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2025, with anticipated increases in Clear Aligner volume and average selling prices. The company remains committed to its strategic initiatives and restructuring efforts to improve operational efficiency and capitalize on market opportunities, projecting a stable financial outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year.

