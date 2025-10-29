Alien Metals’ Joint Venture Partner Releases Quarterly Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alien Metals Ltd ( (GB:UFO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alien Metals Limited announced that its joint venture partner, West Coast Silver Ltd, released its Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 September 2025. This development highlights the ongoing collaboration between the two companies in the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project, which could impact Alien Metals’ operations and industry positioning by potentially enhancing their exploration and production capabilities in the Pilbara region.

More about Alien Metals Ltd

Alien Metals Ltd is a mining exploration and development company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The company focuses on delivering a profitable direct shipping iron ore operation from its Hancock iron ore project in Western Australia, with significant exploration potential. Additionally, Alien Metals holds interests in other iron ore exploration projects and one of Australia’s largest PGM deposits, Munni Munni. The company is also involved in a joint venture for the Elizabeth Hill Silver Project.

Average Trading Volume: 161,115,320

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £12.05M

