Alico Declares Third Quarter 2025 Cash Dividend

Alico ( (ALCO) ) has shared an update.

On June 13, 2025, Alico, Inc. announced a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. This dividend will be paid to shareholders on July 11, 2025, with a record date of June 27, 2025, reflecting the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (ALCO) stock is a Buy with a $35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alico stock, see the ALCO Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ALCO is a Neutral.

Alico’s overall stock score reflects the significant financial challenges it faces, including declining profitability and cash flow issues. While strategic transformation efforts and technical indicators offer some optimism, the valuation concerns and financial distress weigh heavily on the score. The company’s future hinges on executing its transformation strategy effectively.

More about Alico

Average Trading Volume: 42,400

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $238.6M

