Alice Queen Ltd. Updates Securities Issue Timetable

The latest update is out from Alice Queen Ltd. ( (AU:AQX) ).

Alice Queen Ltd. has updated its previous announcement regarding the proposed issue of securities, with a revised timetable indicating the issue date as November 10, 2025, and the first settlement date as November 12, 2025. This update is significant for stakeholders as it provides clarity on the timing of the securities issue, potentially impacting the company’s financial strategy and market positioning.

More about Alice Queen Ltd.

Alice Queen Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in identifying and developing gold and copper projects, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.23M

