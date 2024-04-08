Alice Queen Ltd Plans Massive Share Issue

Alice Queen Ltd. (AU:AQX) has released an update.

Alice Queen Limited has announced a new proposed issue of securities, revealing plans to issue a maximum of 455,900,000 ordinary fully paid shares under the ASX security code AQX. The anticipated issue date for the securities is set for June 20, 2024. This move could signal a significant expansion step for the company, potentially interesting investors looking for new opportunities in the market.

