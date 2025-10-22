Alice Queen Ltd. Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alice Queen Ltd. ( (AU:AQX) ) has issued an announcement.

Alice Queen Ltd. announced a proposed issue of 25 million securities, set to expire on June 30, 2028, at an exercise price of $0.008. This initiative is part of a placement or other type of issue, with the proposed issue date being December 12, 2025. The announcement signifies a strategic move to raise capital, potentially impacting the company’s financial position and market operations.

More about Alice Queen Ltd.

Alice Queen Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in discovering and developing gold and copper deposits, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.23M

