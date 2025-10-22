Alice Queen Ltd. Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Alice Queen Ltd. ( (AU:AQX) ).

Alice Queen Ltd. has announced a proposed issue of securities, planning to issue 125 million options expiring on June 30, 2028, and 250 million fully paid ordinary shares. This strategic move is aimed at raising capital, potentially enhancing the company’s financial position and market operations, which may have implications for its stakeholders.

More about Alice Queen Ltd.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.23M

