Alice Queen Ltd. (AU:AQX) has released an update.

Alice Queen Limited has announced a new proposed issue of 455,900,000 ordinary fully paid securities under the code AQX, with the proposed issue date set for the 20th of June, 2024. This significant financial move aims to strengthen the company’s capital through a placement or other types of issue, pending approval from the ASX.

