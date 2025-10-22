Alice Queen Ltd. Announces Bonus Issue of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Alice Queen Ltd. ( (AU:AQX) ).

Alice Queen Ltd. has announced a proposed bonus issue of securities, specifically options expiring on June 30, 2028, with an exercise price of $0.008. This move is aimed at strengthening the company’s capital structure and potentially increasing its liquidity in the market, which could have positive implications for its stakeholders by enhancing the company’s financial flexibility and market positioning.

Alice Queen Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in identifying and advancing gold and copper projects, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.23M

