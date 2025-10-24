Alice Queen Ltd. Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alice Queen Ltd. ( (AU:AQX) ) has issued an announcement.

Alice Queen Ltd. has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2025, at 454 Collins Street, Melbourne. The meeting will address various resolutions that impact shareholder interests, and voting eligibility is determined for those registered by November 25, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, as the outcomes of the meeting are significant for their shareholding.

More about Alice Queen Ltd.

Alice Queen Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in identifying and advancing gold and copper projects, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$6.23M

For detailed information about AQX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue