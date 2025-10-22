Alice Queen Ltd. Announces $1 Million Share Placement and Loyalty Options Offer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Alice Queen Ltd. ( (AU:AQX) ).

Alice Queen Ltd. has secured binding commitments to raise $1,000,000 through a placement of shares at $0.004 per share, with the issuance to occur in two tranches. The funds will be used for resource updates and exploration projects, with substantial shareholder Gage Resource Development Pty Ltd participating to maintain its 51% stake. Additionally, the company plans to offer bonus loyalty options to existing shareholders, subject to ASX requirements, enhancing shareholder value and engagement.

Alice Queen Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and development projects. The company is involved in projects such as the Horn Island resource update and the Viani Gold Project in Fiji.

