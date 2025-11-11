Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Alice Queen Ltd. ( (AU:AQX) ).

Alice Queen Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice for Andrew Buxton, reflecting an acquisition of 103,685 options as part of a loyalty reward program for shareholders. This move is aimed at reinforcing shareholder loyalty and does not involve any cash consideration, potentially strengthening the company’s relationship with its stakeholders.

More about Alice Queen Ltd.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.53M

