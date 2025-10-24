Alicanto Minerals Schedules Annual General Meeting for November 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alicanto Minerals ( (AU:AQI) ) has shared an announcement.

Alicanto Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 27, 2025, in West Perth, WA. The meeting will cover the company’s annual report, including financial, directors’, and auditor’s reports, and will address resolutions such as the remuneration report and the re-election of director Raymond Shorrocks.

More about Alicanto Minerals

Average Trading Volume: 784,465

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$37.32M

