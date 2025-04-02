Alibaba Announces Significant Share Repurchase for Fiscal Year 2025

Alibaba ( (BABA) ) just unveiled an update.

In a recent update, Alibaba Group announced that during the quarter ending March 31, 2025, it repurchased 51 million ordinary shares, equivalent to 6 million ADSs, for $0.6 billion in the U.S. market. For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, the company repurchased a total of 1,197 million ordinary shares, equivalent to 150 million ADSs, for $11.9 billion across U.S. and Hong Kong markets. This repurchase activity resulted in a 5.1% net reduction in outstanding shares for the fiscal year, reflecting Alibaba’s strategic efforts to enhance shareholder value. As of March 31, 2025, the company had 18,474 million ordinary shares outstanding, with a remaining authorization of $20.1 billion for its share repurchase program, effective through March 2027.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a leading company in the e-commerce industry, primarily offering online retail and wholesale services. The company operates various platforms that connect buyers and sellers, focusing on both domestic and international markets.

