Algorhythm Holdings Appoints Ajesh Kapoor to Board

Algorhythm Holdings ( (RIME) ) has shared an update.

On May 19, 2025, Algorhythm Holdings appointed Ajesh Kapoor to its board of directors. Mr. Kapoor, who has over 30 years of experience in logistics and supply chain technology, is the Founder and CEO of SemiCab, an AI logistics and distribution business. His appointment is expected to leverage his expertise to accelerate the transformation of Algorhythm’s business and strengthen its industry positioning.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, RIME is a Neutral.

Algorhythm Holdings faces significant financial challenges, heavily influencing the overall score due to declining revenues and financial instability. Technical analysis and valuation also present concerns, while the strategic acquisition offers a potential positive future impact.

More about Algorhythm Holdings

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. is an AI technology and consumer electronics holding company with two primary business units: SemiCab and Singing Machine. SemiCab is a leader in the global logistics and distribution industry, offering an AI-enabled, cloud-based Collaborative Transportation Platform. Singing Machine is a worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products, offering a wide range of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products.

Average Trading Volume: 130,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6.36M

