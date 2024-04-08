Algorae’s AI-116 Shows Promise in Dementia Treatment

Living Cell Technologies Ltd. (AU:1AI) has released an update.

Algorae Pharmaceuticals has announced encouraging pre-clinical results for AI-116, a drug candidate aimed at treating dementia and other neurodegenerative disorders, showing a 20.1% increase in neuronal cell viability compared to 2.1% for the current FDA-approved drug. The combination of Donepezil and cannabidiol in AI-116 demonstrated a neuroprotective effect greater than the sum of their individual effects, indicating a synergistic action. These findings are now fueling further research, including RNA sequencing, to understand the potential of AI-116 in combating neurodegenerative diseases.

