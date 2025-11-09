Algonquin Power’s Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Algonquin Power ((TSE:AQN)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. recently held its earnings call, revealing a strong financial performance with notable earnings growth and regulatory progress. The call highlighted significant leadership changes and operational improvements, though challenges persist with regulatory settlements, restructuring costs, and customer billing systems.

Strong Financial Performance

The company reported third-quarter adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $71.7 million, marking a 10% increase from the previous year’s $64.9 million. Adjusted net earnings per share also rose by 13%, from $0.08 in Q3 2024 to $0.09 in Q3 2025, underscoring the company’s robust financial health.

Leadership Announcement

In a significant leadership update, Algonquin Power announced that Robert Stefani will join as Chief Financial Officer on January 5, 2026. Stefani brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Southwest Gas Holdings and PECO Energy, promising to strengthen the company’s financial leadership.

Regulatory Progress

The company achieved approval for the EnergyNorth rate case settlement and is awaiting the outcome of the CalPeco rate case settlement. Additionally, hearings are ongoing for the New England Natural Gas and Litchfield Park cases, indicating active regulatory engagement.

Operational Improvements

Operational efficiencies have been a focus, with lower operating and interest expenses positively impacting the quarter. Notably, interest expenses were reduced by $8.9 million, contributing to the company’s improved financial performance.

Regulatory Challenges

Despite progress, challenges remain, particularly with the Empire Electric settlement, which requires further alignment on specific metrics and milestones. Feedback suggests more effort is needed to enhance customer service.

Restructuring Costs

The company incurred $9.6 million in restructuring costs for the quarter and $22 million year-to-date. These costs are part of ongoing restructuring efforts, with more expected as the company continues to streamline operations.

Customer Billing System Challenges

Algonquin Power is addressing ongoing issues with its customer billing systems. The company is focused on making improvements to ensure better customer outcomes and satisfaction, highlighting a key area for operational enhancement.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Algonquin Power maintains a positive financial outlook for 2025, with a 10% increase in adjusted net earnings and a 13% rise in earnings per share. The company plans to leverage approved rates and favorable weather conditions for growth. Regulatory proceedings are ongoing, with $73.6 million in rate requests pending. Operational cost-cutting measures are expected to continue, with a $9 million timing effect anticipated to reverse in Q4. The company’s strategy focuses on enhancing value while reducing risk, maintaining a stable balance sheet, and pursuing opportunities aligned with their regulated strategy.

In summary, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s earnings call painted a picture of strong financial health and strategic progress, despite facing some operational and regulatory challenges. The company’s commitment to growth and operational efficiency, along with strategic leadership appointments, positions it well for future success.

