Algonquin Power Boosts Board, Partners with Starboard

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces the addition of Brett Carter and Christopher Lopez to its Board of Directors, following the non-re-election of Masheed Saidi and the retirement of Board Chair Kenneth Moore. The company has also entered into a cooperation agreement with major shareholder Starboard Value LP, which owns 9% of Algonquin’s shares, to support the company’s board nominees and to explore a sale of its renewable energy segment.

