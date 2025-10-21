Algoma Steel to Release Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Algoma Steel Group ( (TSE:ASTL) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 20, 2025, Algoma Steel Group Inc. announced that it will release its third quarter financial results for 2025 on October 29, 2025. A webcast and conference call are scheduled for October 30, 2025, to discuss the results and recent events. This announcement is part of Algoma’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency with stakeholders and reinforce its position as a key player in the North American steel industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ASTL) stock is a Hold with a C$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Algoma Steel Group stock, see the TSE:ASTL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ASTL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ASTL is a Neutral.

Algoma Steel Group’s overall stock score reflects significant financial and technical challenges. The company’s negative profitability and declining revenue are major concerns, compounded by bearish technical indicators. The high dividend yield is a positive aspect but is overshadowed by the negative P/E ratio. The company needs to address operational inefficiencies and improve cash management to enhance its financial health.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ASTL stock, click here.

More about Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc., based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, is a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products. The company serves various sectors including automotive, construction, energy, defense, and manufacturing, and is the only producer of discrete plate products in Canada. Algoma is committed to sustainability and is modernizing its operations by adopting electric arc furnace technology to reduce carbon emissions.

Average Trading Volume: 744,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$586.6M

See more data about ASTL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue