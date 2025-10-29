Algoma Steel Announces Leadership Transition with New CEO and CFO Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Algoma Steel Group ( (TSE:ASTL) ) just unveiled an update.

Algoma Steel Group Inc. has announced a leadership transition as part of its succession planning. Current CFO Rajat Marwah will succeed Michael Garcia as CEO effective January 1, 2026, while Michael Moraca will be promoted to CFO. This transition comes at a pivotal time for Algoma, which has recently secured liquidity support from federal and provincial governments and begun producing steel at its Electric Arc Furnace. The leadership change is expected to ensure stability and continuity as the company continues its transformation into a low-carbon steel producer.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ASTL) stock is a Hold with a C$6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Algoma Steel Group stock, see the TSE:ASTL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ASTL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ASTL is a Neutral.

Algoma Steel Group’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with negative profitability and declining revenue being the most impactful factors. While technical analysis and earnings call sentiment provide some positive signals, the valuation remains unattractive due to ongoing losses. The company’s strong liquidity and strategic projects offer potential for future improvement, but current conditions pose substantial risks.

More about Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc. is a leading Canadian producer of hot and cold rolled steel sheet and plate products. The company is focused on advancing its transition to electric arc steelmaking and aims to position itself as a global leader in sustainable, low-carbon steel production.

Average Trading Volume: 822,790

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$625.4M

