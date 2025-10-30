Alfresa Holdings Revises Fiscal 2025 Performance Forecast

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alfresa Holdings ( (JP:2784) ) has provided an update.

Alfresa Holdings Corporation has revised its consolidated performance forecast for the first half of fiscal 2025, reflecting an increase in operating and ordinary profits due to delayed recording of expenses and cost control measures. The company also recorded an extraordinary profit from the sale of investment securities, contributing to a higher profit attributable to owners of the parent. The full-year forecast will be announced on November 6, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2784) stock is a Buy with a Yen2383.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alfresa Holdings stock, see the JP:2784 Stock Forecast page.

The Alfresa Group is a leader in the Japanese healthcare industry, focusing on ethical pharmaceuticals wholesaling, OTC pharmaceuticals wholesaling, pharmaceutical manufacturing, dispensing pharmacies, and regenerative medicine-related business. The company reported consolidated revenue of ¥2.9 trillion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 372,419

Current Market Cap: Yen404.9B

