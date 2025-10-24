Alfabs Australia Ltd. Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Alfabs Australia Ltd. ( (AU:AAL) ) has issued an announcement.

Alfabs Australia Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 24, 2025, which will be held both in-person and virtually. Key agenda items include the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election of Mrs. Aimee Travis as a Non-Executive Director, and the approval of the 2025 Employee Gift Plan, which involves issuing up to 550,000 shares. These resolutions indicate the company’s commitment to governance, leadership continuity, and employee engagement, potentially impacting shareholder value and company culture.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AAL) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alfabs Australia Ltd. stock, see the AU:AAL Stock Forecast page.

More about Alfabs Australia Ltd.

Alfabs Australia Limited operates in the industrial sector, focusing on providing engineering and fabrication services. The company is known for its expertise in manufacturing and supplying equipment and services to the mining, construction, and energy industries.

Average Trading Volume: 105,983

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$131.8M

For an in-depth examination of AAL stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue