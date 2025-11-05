Alexander’s Inc. Reports Q3 2025 Earnings

Alexander’s Inc ( (ALX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alexander’s Inc presented to its investors.

Alexander’s Inc., a Delaware-based real estate investment trust (REIT), specializes in leasing, managing, developing, and redeveloping properties, primarily in New York City, with management and leasing operations conducted by Vornado Realty Trust. In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, Alexander’s Inc. reported a net income of $5.97 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, a decrease from $6.68 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, in the same period last year. The company’s rental revenues declined to $53.42 million from $55.68 million, attributed mainly to the expiration of Home Depot’s lease at 731 Lexington Avenue. Operating expenses slightly increased to $26.69 million, while interest and debt expenses decreased significantly due to refinancing activities. Despite these challenges, Alexander’s Inc. continues to maintain a strong occupancy rate, with commercial properties at 94.9% and residential at 97.1%. As the company navigates discussions for loan restructuring and explores sale opportunities for its Rego Park I property, it remains focused on maintaining its competitive edge in the real estate market.

