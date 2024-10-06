Alderan Strikes High-Grade Copper in Utah

Alderan Resources Ltd. (AU:AL8) has released an update.

Alderan Resources Ltd. has reported striking high-grade copper mineralization in its Stage 1 drilling program at the New Years copper prospect in Utah, with portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) assays revealing up to 17.2% copper in one zone and consistent high-grade copper oxide near the surface. The company confirms these findings align with historical data and indicate potential for a significant copper resource in the region. As they prepare for Stage 2 drilling, further laboratory analyses are awaited to validate these promising initial results.

