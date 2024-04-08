Alderan Resources Ramps Up Copper and Lithium Exploration

Alderan Resources Ltd. (AU:AL8) has released an update.

Alderan Resources Ltd. is advancing exploration with drilling preparations for the New Years copper prospect in Utah and has made significant progress in its lithium sampling program in Brazil’s Minas Gerais, with over half of the expected sites sampled. Initial assay results for the lithium exploration are anticipated shortly, with the program slated for completion in early May, marking a proactive quarter for the company in both copper and lithium prospects.

