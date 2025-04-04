Alcon Announces Agenda for 2025 Annual General Meeting

Alcon ( (CH:ALC) ) has provided an announcement.

Alcon announced its agenda for the 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 6, 2025. Key items include the proposal to elect Deborah Di Sanzo to the Board, the declaration of a CHF 0.28 cash dividend per share, and the re-election of current Board members. The AGM will be Alcon’s third in-person meeting since becoming independent, reflecting its commitment to engaging with shareholders directly. The meeting will also address financial statements, compensation votes, and the re-election of statutory auditors, highlighting Alcon’s ongoing governance and strategic initiatives.

More about Alcon

Alcon is a global leader in eye care, focusing on helping people see brilliantly. The company offers a range of eye care products and services, and operates as an independent, standalone entity.

YTD Price Performance: 7.38%

Average Trading Volume: 1,498,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $45.74B

