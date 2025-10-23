Alcoa Reports Strong Q3 2025 with Strategic Moves

Alcoa Corporation ( (AA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alcoa Corporation presented to its investors.

Alcoa Corporation is a leading global producer of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, known for its commitment to operational excellence and sustainability in the metals industry. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Alcoa Corporation announced increased production in its alumina and aluminum segments, alongside significant one-time financial impacts due to strategic restructuring and asset sales. The company reported a net income of $232 million, driven by a substantial gain from the sale of its interest in a joint venture with the Saudi Arabian Mining Company, offset by restructuring charges from the closure of its Kwinana refinery in Australia. Alcoa also set production records at several smelters and secured a new energy contract for its Massena smelter in New York, reflecting its strategic focus on operational stability and portfolio optimization. Looking ahead, Alcoa’s management remains focused on enhancing profitability through safety and continuous improvement initiatives, while advancing mine approvals in Australia and exploring new opportunities in the gallium market.

