Alcidion Group Sees Change in Substantial Shareholding

Alcidion Group Limited has announced that Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Limited has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company as of February 25, 2025. This change was due to on-market transactions totaling $1,847,229.84, affecting 13,549,365 securities and votes. This development may impact Alcidion’s shareholder composition and could influence its market dynamics and investor relations.

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 1,512,147

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$120.9M

