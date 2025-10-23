Alchemy Resources Limited Announces Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alchemy Resources Limited ( (AU:ALY) ) has shared an announcement.

Alchemy Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders, scheduled to be held on November 21, 2025. The company is encouraging shareholders to participate in the meeting through various means, including in-person attendance, proxy voting, or electronic submission. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to engaging with its stakeholders and ensuring transparency in its operations.

More about Alchemy Resources Limited

Alchemy Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, contributing to the supply chain of raw materials in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 8,069,827

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.78M

