Alchemy Resources Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

The latest announcement is out from Alchemy Resources Limited ( (AU:ALY) ).

Alchemy Resources Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 21, 2025, in West Perth, Western Australia. The meeting will cover the company’s annual report, the adoption of the remuneration report, and the re-election of Director Anthony Ho. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting, either in person or by proxy, to influence decisions on key resolutions that could impact the company’s governance and strategic direction.

More about Alchemy Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 8,069,827

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.78M

