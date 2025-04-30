Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Announces Total Voting Rights and Share Capital

An update from Albion Technology & General VCT ( (GB:AATG) ) is now available.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC announced its total voting rights and share capital as of April 30, 2025. The company has 411,982,871 ordinary shares issued, with 28,037,873 held in treasury, leaving 383,944,998 shares in circulation with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders and other stakeholders to determine their interest or changes in interest in the company, in compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC operates in the financial sector, focusing on venture capital trusts. The company provides investment opportunities primarily in technology and general sectors, targeting growth and income generation for its stakeholders.

