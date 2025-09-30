Albion Technology & General VCT PLC Announces Total Voting Rights and Capital

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Albion Technology & General VCT ( (GB:AATG) ) is now available.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC has announced its total voting rights and capital as of September 30, 2025. The company reported a total of 412,419,228 ordinary 1p shares, with 32,370,947 held in treasury and 380,048,281 in circulation with voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders and other stakeholders to determine their interests in the company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about Albion Technology & General VCT

Average Trading Volume: 5,898

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more data about AATG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue