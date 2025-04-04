Albion Technology & General VCT Completes Final Share Allotment for 2024/2025

Albion Technology & General VCT ( (GB:AATG) ) just unveiled an update.

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC announced the successful completion of its second and final allotment of new ordinary shares for the 2024/2025 tax year, raising approximately £7.4 million. The total raised under the prospectus reached £29.1 million, with the new shares expected to commence trading on the London Stock Exchange on 8 April 2025. The allotment avoids capital dilution for existing shareholders, and the total amount raised across Albion VCTs under the offers is £80 million, indicating strong investor interest and a solid market position.

More about Albion Technology & General VCT

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC operates in the venture capital trust industry, focusing on providing investment opportunities in technology and general sectors. The company offers a platform for investors to participate in top-up offers, aiming to generate returns through strategic investments in various market segments.

YTD Price Performance: 2.21%

Average Trading Volume: 10,294

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Find detailed analytics on AATG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue